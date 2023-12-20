34-year-old Assemblyman, Manasseh Addison Sackey, who was seeking re-election in the Teberebie electoral area in Tarkwa but died while on campaign trail has emerged victorious.

Despite his tragic death after drowning in a river connecting Aklika on Monday, December 4, Teacher Obour, as he was popularly called won by three votes in the polls held on Tuesday December 19.

The deceased who was the headteacher at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, secured 860 votes while his closest contender, Bernard Obeng had 857 votes.

Speaking on Adom FM’s midday news, Kasiebo is Tasty, his widow, Vida Sackey who could not hide her joy said the outcome has come as a shock.

However, Mrs Sackey stated her husband’s victory even in his death is a recognition of his good work and impact in the community while alive.

“My husband died while on campaign and his good works which resonate with the people have been rewarded. He was a serviceable man and dedicated himself to his people,” she eulogised.

Mr Sackey died while travelling with five others two weeks to the election.

Their canoe capsized in the middle of the river but three individuals managed to return safely, but Manasseh and another gentleman drowned.

ALSO READ: