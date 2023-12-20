President Akufo-Addo, will Thursday, December 21, launch the evaluation of Ghana’s maiden National Anti-Corruption Action Plan (NACAP) at the Jubilee House.

NACAP constitutes Ghana’s National Framework to drive anti-corruption activities and promote national development.

It contains strategic action plans identified and agreed upon by stakeholders during nationwide consultations.

This follows the successful implementation of the NACAP in response to the delivery of Ghana’s obligations under the United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC), the 1992 Constitution and the President’s commitment towards fighting corruption.

A press release issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry of Information, said having implemented the plan, the next step was for the country to evaluate progress made in the fight against corruption under the NACAP.

It said the strength of the NACAP was that its action plans were directly integrated into the National Development Planning, making its plans an integral part of the regular annual activities of Public Institutions, including the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs)

The formulation of NACAP was facilitated by a group of experts and anti-corruption practitioners who were constituted into a working group.

They comprised representatives from the following institutions and organisations- the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Office of the President, Internal Audit Agency, Parliament of Ghana, Judicial Service of Ghana, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice, National Development Planning Commission and the Public Services Commission

Others are the Ministry of Finance, Africa Peer Review Mechanism, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Ghana Integrity Initiative, Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Ghana Centre for Democratic Development, the Justice and Human Rights Institute, African Parliamentarians Network Against Corruption and Development Partners.

The event will be telecast live on the state broadcaster and other private media platforms at 10 am.

