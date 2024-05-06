President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians of his determination to maintain the country’s enviable democratic credentials and territorial integrity before, during and after the December 7 general election.

He said Ghana had gained global recognition in the West African Sub-region as an epitome of democracy and tranquillity, making her a beacon of peace for investment attraction and retention.

The President indicated that, the country would not slip into political turmoil to erode the years of socioeconomic and democratic gains under his reign as President of the Republic of Ghana.

Speaking at a grand durbar of the Chiefs and people of Effutu (Winneba) in the Central Region to climax the annual Aboakyer Festival on Saturday, President Akufo-Addo appealed to all to flee from acts that would mar the peace of the country.

The weeklong festival was celebrated on the theme: “Promoting Tradition and Development through Aboakyer Celebration.”

The festivities commenced on Saturday, April 27, with musical show, clean-up exercises in communities and homes, health walk, regatta/tug-of-war, and marathon races among other activities.

President Akufo-Addo said elections were not a political stage for fighting, adding: “Let’s contribute our quota for a peaceful and successful election to protect our democracy.”

“The world awaits the outcome and events leading to, during and after the December 7 polls, as a result, all must show political maturity and carry out routine works in peace to prove to the world that Ghana is a peaceful country,” he said.