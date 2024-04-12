President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed his confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s potential to succeed him as President.

Speaking at the national Eid celebration on Thursday, April 11, President Akufo-Addo emphasised Dr. Bawumia’s dedication and hard work, stating that he has earned his position and will be supported in his presidential aspirations after his tenure ends.

Acknowledging Dr. Bawumia as the governing New Patriotic Party’s first-ever Muslim flagbearer, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of this milestone.

He assured the National Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, that he has no doubt Dr. Bawumia will continue to collaborate with him to advance the interests of the Muslim community.

President Akufo-Addo praised Dr. Bawumia’s contributions to the development of Muslim communities, emphasising the importance of sustaining this progress.

The President also noted that Dr. Bawumia’s efforts have led to significant improvements in various Muslim communities, underscoring the need to maintain and build upon these achievements.

In his remarks, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership abilities and commitment to serving the nation.

He affirmed his support for Dr. Bawumia’s future endeavours, signaling a seamless transition within the New Patriotic Party’s leadership structure.

“Fortunately, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, is the elected flagbearer of my party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), indeed, the first of the Muslim faith to occupy that important position, and is in pole position, by the grace and benediction of Almighty Allah, to take over from me on 7th January 2025, Insha Allah.”



“As a Muslim, I have no doubt that he will continue to work with you to enhance the benefits of the Fund for the development of Zongo communities. I have no doubt that I have been an inclusive President. I plead with you to uphold this principle of inclusivity for the equitable development of our country,” President Akufo-Addo said.

