Former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh, received a warm welcome upon her return to the constituency on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

She has launched campaign activities for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, and the party’s parliamentary candidate, Kwame Yawson.

Accompanied by brass band music and enthusiastic chants, Rachel Appoh toured various communities in the constituency, including Gomoa Abasa, Gomoa Lome, Gomoa Dahom, Gomoa Mpota, and Gomoa Aboso, to reconnect with constituents and promote the NDC’s agenda for the upcoming elections.

During her visits, Rachel Appoh attended a durbar held by local chiefs and elders, who officially welcomed her back after her time abroad and also declared their support for the NDC’s candidates.

Throughout her campaign stops, Rachel Appoh passionately endorsed John Mahama as the candidate best equipped to address Ghana’s current economic challenges.

She urged constituents to rally behind Mahama and Kwame Yawson, stressing the importance of their support in securing victory for the NDC on December 7.

Addressing party executives and members, Rachel Appoh stressed the significance of unity and forgiveness within the NDC, and the need for solidarity to reclaim the Gomoa Central seat.

In an interview with the media, Rachel Appoh expressed confidence in John Mahama’s ability to revitalize Ghana’s economy.

Ms. Appoh criticized the current administration’s governance and pledged to restore the country’s development trajectory under the NDC’s leadership.

