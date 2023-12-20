The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh has said Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton should be sacked if that will enable Ghana win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Speaking on the floor of pParliament, the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP called on the Sports Minister to do everything possible to ensure the Black Stars don’t disgrace the country in Cote d’Ivoire next month.

“Minster, you’ll agree with me that these days our Black Stars is becoming a pale shadow of itself,” Dompreh said.

“As we are heading towards another African tournament, we urge you to do everything and anything, including the changing of our national coach, if need be.

We can’t just go there and be part of the number of teams. We’ve always said that we are four-time champions; this thing is becoming old-time glory. We want to do something for ourselves and minister I know you can do it. Please help and let’s get our Black Stars in good shape” he stressed.

Ghana, four-time champions has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 34th edition of the AFCON has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

The former Brighton boss who signed a 21-month deal in March earlier this year has come under pressure due to the shaky performance of the Black Stars.

READ ALSO