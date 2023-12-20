Black Stars’ 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has been released.

Ghana has booked its place to compete in the 34th edition of Africa’s prestigious tournament slated to be hosted in Ivory Coast next year.

With less than a month to kick start the tournament, the 55-man provisional squad submitted to the Confederations of Africa Football (CAF) by Chris Hughton has been announced.

The squad has the likes of Bernard Tekpetey, John Antwi, and Benjamin Tetteh returning to the squad.

Meanwhile, eleven local players have been included in the squad with Medeama Sporting Club dominating the list.

The final 27-man squad will be announced on January 3.

Ghana, who are seeking to end its 41-year trophy drought next year has been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

The 2023 AFCON has been slated to kick off from January 13 to February 11.

Below is Black Stars’ 55-man provisional squad: