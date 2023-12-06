A 34-year-old teacher seeking re-election in the Teberebie electoral area in Prestea, Western Region, has drowned in a river connecting Aklika on Monday, December 4.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, popularly known as Teacher Obour, who taught at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, lost his life while en route to campaign in nearby villages.

According to Citi News, Teacher Obour’s drowning incident is similar to a former Assembly member in the same constituency, who competed against him four years ago and suffered the same fate two weeks to the elections.

Narrating the incident, Prestea FM journalist, Nana Esi Brew Monney, disclosed that the deceased was traveling with about five others.

Despite warnings from his campaign crew to abstain from the journey, the deceased insisted it was a short distance and that he could return promptly.

The canoe, carrying the teacher and five others, capsized in the middle of the river. While three individuals managed to return safely, both Manasseh and another gentleman drowned.

“The chief of the area has declined to speak to us, and we are yet to hear from the Municipal Chief Executive too. Some assembly members came to get firsthand information,” Nana Esi Brew Monney stated.

The search team recovered Manasseh Addison Sackey’s lifeless body around 6:00 pm, four hours after the tragic incident occurred at approximately 2:00 pm.

The body has been deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital mortuary.

