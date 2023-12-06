The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to finalise the process of selecting a running mate for its flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with a crucial meeting scheduled for today Wednesday, December 6.

This prompt action aligns with the party’s constitutional requirement of selecting a running mate 12 months before a major election if the President is not the candidate. Twelve months hence is December 6, a day to Ghana’s next general elections, which means the party has only today to name a running mate, unless the National Council suspends the party constitutional provision and directs otherwise.

In the crucial meeting scheduled for Wednesday, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council (NC) of the party will discuss potential candidates for the coveted position.

The Vice President is expected to propose a running mate, whose suitability, in terms of general appeal to the electorates, must be accepted by the meeting.

Names like Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh (Energy Minister), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum (Education Minister), and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (Majority Leader), who have been rumoured as frontrunners, will be juggling their chances against others like John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Ejisu in Ashanti, and Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, whose names have been making the rounds as well.

There has been even the mention of Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

Jackie Appiah empowers 120 individuals in Mepe through vocational skills

Smoking marijuana draws me closer to God – Moesha Boduong says