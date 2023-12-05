Actress, Jackie Appiah celebrated her 40th birthday in Mepe in the Volta region with the victims of the Akosombo dam spillage.

The actress has made it a tradition to give back to society on her birthday every year as she donated a 10-unit modern public toilet (water closet) and other gift items to the people in her hometown, Ejisu-Abenkro in the Ashanti Region last year.

This year, Jackie empowered 120 individuals in Mepe with training in vocational skills.

She expressed compassion for the people and also donated some startup items for the graduates.

“Despite facing challenges the resilience of the people of Mepe has been inspiring. Today, we have organized a skill based program in collaboration with local partners. 120 individuals have acquired vocational skills in areas like hair dressing, beauty therapy, welding, cake making, tie and die designing, dress making and soap making. These skills will not only enhance personal growth but also contribute to the overall development of Mepe.”

“On this 5th of December we celebrate the graduation of these individuals who will receive certificate and start up kits for their entrepreneurial journey contributing to the economic prosperity of Mepe. This is a small gesture but I hope it makes a meaningful difference” she said.

Watch video below: