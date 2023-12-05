Ghanaian actress and socialite, Moesha Boduong says smoking marijuana also known as ‘weed’ brings her closer to God.

The self-proclaimed “sexiest woman of God” made these bold statements in an Instagram post, asserting a unique connection with her maker.

Known for her controversial remarks, Boduong didn’t hold back in expressing her belief that Jesus communicates with her daily.

She went on to describe herself as Jesus’s chosen “woman of God,” claiming an unconventional and intimate relationship with the divine.

In a statement that has ignited a firestorm of discussions, Boduong said, “Jesus loves me in an erotic, seductive, charming, and funny way. I love to smoke weed since it draws me closer to God, and we love to fight all day, all night.”

The actress further expressed her desire for Jesus to make her His favourite woman and showcase her to the world’s most influential people.

Check out her post below:

