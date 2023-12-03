Renowned gospel sensation, Sonnie Badu has undergone a major surgery after a domestic accident left him with serious injury.

He revealed that, the harrowing accident is reminiscent of a tragic incident that claimed his grandmother’s life.

He recounted how while cleaning and watering, he slipped on the stairs between the garden and metal rails and landed on his foot.

Sonnie Badu was swiftly rushed to Leister Hospital where he underwent a non-sedated two-hour surgery on his injured toe.

He said a team of eight doctors diligently attended to him while ensuring swift recovery.

Despite the scare, he is already back on his feet and he said it is all by the special grace of God.

Expressing heartfelt apologies to churches and media houses for his recent absence, Badu assured his fans that the highly anticipated ‘Sonnie Badu Live In Concert – Rhythms of Africa’ will proceed as planned on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana.