Renowned gospel musician, Sonnie Badu took to social media to announce the arrival of his sixth child, a baby boy on Good Friday.

Expressing his gratitude to God for the blessing, Sonnie Badu celebrated the extension of the Badu family’s legacy.

He sent heartfelt messages to his wife, conveyed his joy at being by her side during this special moment.

He thanked her for her strength and support throughout the journey.

Addressing his newborn son, Sonnie Badu imparted words of wisdom and guidance, urging him to embrace the family legacy with reverence, humility, and integrity.

He said he will train his child to carry out their divine mandate in service to God.

The preacher man shared a glimpse of his newborn son to his 1million followers.