Ghana and Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey and his girlfriend Janine Mackson have joyfully shared the birth of their first baby with the world.

Earlier in October 2023, Janine Mackson announced her pregnancy with a photo of her baby bump.

The couple on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, announced the birth of their baby girl.

In a photo that has gone viral on social media, the adorable baby was seen sleeping calmly in a cot while the elated parents stood beside her.

The photo has welcomed congratulatory messages for the young couple.

