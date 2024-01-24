A 27-year-old teacher, Bless Agbenyenu, who posed as the Member of Parliament (MP) of Akan Constituency, and defrauded Joseph Ahianse, a resident of Kadjebi in the Oti Region, has been sentenced by a Magistrate Court.

He was sentenced to a fine of 100 penalty units (GH¢1,200) and signed a bond of good behaviour or in default will serve a 90-day jail term.

He was charged with defrauding by false pretense by a Kadjebi Magistrate court presided over by Joseph Evans Anang Okropa after entering guilty with an explanation plea.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police, Nunoo Mensah, disclosed that the complainant, a teacher, Mr Ahiase was defrauded by the convict’s fraudulent scheme. The convict had used a Facebook advertisement, posing as a recruiter for the security services, to deceive individuals seeking to join.

He said the convict defrauded the complainant of GH¢250, knowing at the time that his action was fraudulent after pretending to be the Akan MP, who had protocol allocation for prospective applicants.

Explaining, Agbenyenu said his offense was, “just an attempt and first-time attempt,” so the Court should “temper justice with mercy.”

He also explained that he was married with a four-year-old boy, whose future would be in jeopardy if given a custodial sentence.

The Magistrate presiding over the case, in his judgement, said the convict’s explanation that “it was just an attempt” did not exonerate him of being guilty in line with the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

He said the Court was lenient to him because he was a first-time offender, showed remorse, and was the father of a four-year-old child.

He cautioned members of the public against online transactions so they are not defrauded or scammed.

ALSO READ: