The highlight of Sunday’s Islamic funeral for the late Fuseini Mumuni, bodyguard of the Second Lady Samira Bawumia, was the announcement of an education package for his two kids.

The children, Amina and Suleiman Fuseni will be catered for till their completion of tertiary education by Mrs Bawumia with support from the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The bodyguard died in an accident which involved one of the cars in Mrs Bawumia’s convoy with registration number GN 4096 -20 and a Toyota Hilux pick-up with registration number AS 4247-17.

Sunday’s ceremony, the final Adua was a solemn spiritual exercise for the soul of Mr Mumuni brought together several dignitaries.

The ceremony was held at the Kanda National Mosque where the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, led the spiritual assignment.

The Education Minister Dr. Osei Adutwum, CEO of the National Petroleum Authority, Dr. Mustapha Hamid, Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda, Chairman of the Ghana Hajj Board, who is also the Coordinator of the Zongo and Inner Cities Secretariat under the Office of the President were in attendance.

The rest were NPP General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, Chief of the Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu, Commissioners of Police Seidu Lansah, the Singlana, Habiba Twumasi among others.

In his homily, the spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, spoke about how life is so ephemeral and the need for mankind to reflect on the importance of mortality so, as he put it, “we can live righteous lives.”

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and wife, Samira who were the chief mourners, offered monies for prayers to be said for the soul of the departed Fuseni, who has been part of their household for many years.

