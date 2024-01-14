A funeral service was conducted this morning for Alhassan Fuseini, a member of Samira Bawumia’s security detail who lost his life in an accident on Saturday, January 13, 2024.

The late Alhassan Fuseini was part of the convoy accompanying Mrs. Bawumia, which collided with a bus at Ohene-Nkwata near Nobewam in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The multi-vehicle accident involved the collision of two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Mercedes Benz car, and the Sprinter Benz bus.

Among the eight victims, four sustained severe injuries.

During the ceremony today, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia, were observed in a solemn mood as they accompanied Alhassan’s family.

Alhassan Fuseni guarded Mrs Bawumia for about five years.

The burial was performed in line with Islamic customs.