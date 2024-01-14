Ghanaian songstress, Mercy Onuawonto Sam, widely known as Iona Reine, has embarked on a beautiful journey of love and faith as she tied the knot with Pastor Okrah.

The simple yet profound traditional ceremony took place at at McCarthy Hills on Thursday, January 11th, 2024.

She rocked a corseted burgundy outfit with intricate beading work that added an extra layer of sophistication. Her groom also looked dashing in a kaftan.

Describing the event as a “ministry wedding,” Iona Reine expressed gratitude for the transformative power of Christ in their lives, changing them from gangster and empress to gospel ministers.

Iona asked for grace to sustain the marriage until death do them part as she believes her marriage is in line with God’s purpose of glorifying his holy name.

This is her second marriage following divorce from her ex-husband with whom she has two children.