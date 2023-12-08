Renowned gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, has expressed heartfelt admiration and appreciation for Kuami Eugene’s recent involvement in the gospel music scene.

Badu said he is particularly impressed with Kuami Eugene’s exceptional songwriting and production abilities.

In an interview, he lauded Eugene for contributing to the craft of other artistes, specifically Joyce Blessing whom he gifted a song, ‘My Victory’ which has now become a banger.

In addition to Kuami Eugene’s generosity, Sonnie Badu commended the singer’s ability to infuse elements of love into his music.

“Kuami Eugene is an incredible song writer. What he wrote for Joyce Blessing is blessing the world. There’s nothing wrong if secular musicians write for gospel artistes. Kwabena Kwabena wrote for Ohemaa Mercy so for Eugene to record for Joyce, direct her music video and did not charge her a penny is excellent,” Sonnie Badu said.

Sonnie believes that singular act by Kuami Eugene revived Joyce Blessing’s ministry.

He is of the opinion that, Eugene is a vessel God can use to expand the ministry if he allows it to be.