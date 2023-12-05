UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has opened up about his deep admiration for secular musicians, Davido and Burna Boy.

In an interview on UTV, the gospel musician said that he is inspired by these artistes and would love to learn from them.

“I want to listen to what they are doing, why they are filling the stadiums and what kind of music they are using to drive people. I’m inspired by Davido, and I’ve seen the kind of music Burna Boy does, I like to learn from what they are doing so that I can do it in the gospel space” he said.

Reacting to a post of his playlist which caused a stir on social media, Sonnie Badu explained that, it wasn’t his playlist.

“It was an honest mistake and I even apologized for it. I saw someone’s playlist and I thought it was a general thing so I took and screenshot of it and posted it. I came back online and I saw that I was being dragged for it.

“I can’t say I don’t listen to worldly songs, I do and there is nothing wrong with it. It’s the mindset and I respect it that’s why again I apologise to anyone who felt offended that I listen to Burna boy’s music” he added.

