UK-based Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu, created a buzz on social media when he shared a poster revealing his music listening preferences.

The post featured his ‘Spotify Wrapped,’ an annual summary based on data, showcasing consumers’ streaming habits and providing insights into their top artists and musical preferences for the year.

Ghanaians had anticipated that, Sonnie’s list would primarily reflect his Christian faith.

However, they were taken aback when Sarkodie emerged as the gospel musician’s most-streamed artiste, occupying the top spot for the year 2023.

Following Sarkodie were Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Burna Boy in Sonnie Badu’s list.

The unexpected revelation prompted discussions and reactions on social media, with users expressing surprise at the diversity of Sonnie Badu’s music preferences.

