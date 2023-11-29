Award-winning UK-based Ghanaian gospel artiste, Sonnie Badu, has called absentee fathers ‘useless men’.

According to him, a man must ensure that his presence is felt in the life of his children.

Mr. Badu believes that divorces should not prevent fathers from being in their children’s lives.

“You’re useless if another man takes care of your child except you’re dead or something, you’re useless man. There has been scenarios where there is a divorce and a child but the father is not responsible and the stepfather is taking everything” he said.

Speaking in an interview on 3 Music TV, Sonnie Badu blamed absentee fathers for young boys questioning their sexualities.

“I find it very offensive because boys need their dad, most people who are struggling with their sexuality is as a result of living with mummy throughout, so all their visuals were mummy making up, mummy in high-heels, there was no man to man them up, most of them.”

He also added that, “most the girls who have been abused in life as a result of not having a father who they could run to for shelter and love run to other men who take advantage of that”.

The gospel artiste encouraged fathers to take responsibility of their homes and children.

“Naturally if you’re a man you’ve got to provide but then some men have not provided and its made the women become men in the house because if they don’t do it there will be a problem in the house or the children will struggle and men have those tendencies of not really caring, they just go out and the women have to fend for themselves.

“Fatherhood in the house is a big deal and hey, talking to every man, if you have a child anywhere, go find your child” he advised.