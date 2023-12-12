Popular American singer and songwriter, Ciara, has welcomed a baby girl with her husband, National Football League (NFL) star, Russell Wilson.

The couple shared the amazing news in a joint Instagram post on Monday, announcing the birth of their baby girl, whom they have named, Amora.

“Amora Princess Wilson 9lbs 1oz We Love You so much!” the caption read, alongside a picture of the baby wearing an all-black outfit with a hat embroidered with her name in bold white lettering.

Ciara and Wilson already have two children together, son Win Harrison and daughter Sienna Princess and also parent Future Zahir, Ciara’s son whom she shares with her ex, Future.

See post below: