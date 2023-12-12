Former AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to the club as a senior adviser to the club’s ownership and management.

The Swede, 42, returns to the club for a third time, six months after ending his playing career.

Ibrahimovic had an illustrious 24-year career at clubs including Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Manchester United.

He won leagues in four countries and is Sweden’s all-time leading goalscorer.

AC Milan’s owners, American investment firm RedBird, who bought the Serie A club for £1bn in August 2022, have appointed Ibrahimovic as an operating partner across its sports, media and entertainment investment portfolio, which includes AC Milan.

Ibrahimovic, who first joined AC Milan on loan in 2010, said: “My love for the Rossoneri will never die and the opportunity to be a part of its future in a meaningful way is something I could only have dreamed of.

“This is not a decision that I take lightly – it is one which is very important and personal to me and my family. I’ve thought long and hard about the first steps in my post-playing career and I couldn’t be more thrilled to start that journey as a member of RedBird and AC Milan.

“For me and my family, this is truly a homecoming with the cherished club where I ended my playing career and am now starting my next chapter.”

Ibrahimovic began his second spell with the Rossoneri in early 2020, having won the Scudetto with them in 2011 and helped them win the title again in 2021-22.