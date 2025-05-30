Allegri returns to AC Milan as Conceicao’s replacement

Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as AC Milan’s new head coach following the dismissal of Sergio Conceicao.

Milan confirmed Conceicao’s sacking on Thursday, with the Portuguese’s stint in charge having lasted just five months.

Conceicao led Milan to Supercoppa Italiana glory in his first week in charge, but they failed to qualify for Europe after an eighth-place finish in Serie A, while they also lost the Coppa Italia final to Bologna.

Allegri has now been confirmed as Conceicao’s replacement, with the former Juventus coach returning to Milan for a second stint in charge.

He led Milan to the Serie A title in 2010-11, also winning the Supercoppa Italiana, but was sacked in 2014.

Allegri’s last job was at Juve, having overseen the Bianconeri between 2021 and 2024, and previously between 2014 and 2019, when he won five straight Serie A titles.

According to reports in the Italian media, Allegri has penned a two-year deal with Milan.