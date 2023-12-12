Multi-award winning songstress, Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara has passed away.
The 35-year old released five studio albums, with her 2011 debut album Loliwe going double platinum.
Over the last 12 years, she became one of South Africa most recognised musicians for her unique style.
Tributes continue to pour in for the Loliwe hit-maker, who is said to have been admitted in hospital with liver complications nearly two weeks ago.
Overall, she was honoured with 17 South African Music Awards.