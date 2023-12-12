Multi-award winning songstress, Bulelwa Mkutukana, better known as Zahara has passed away.

The 35-year old released five studio albums, with her 2011 debut album Loliwe going double platinum.

Over the last 12 years, she became one of South Africa most recognised musicians for her unique style.

Tributes continue to pour in for the Loliwe hit-maker, who is said to have been admitted in hospital with liver complications nearly two weeks ago.

I’m so heartbroken to learn of @ZaharaSA’s passing. The voice that belted the soundtrack of not just my radio shows but many life changing songs which transcend time and countries! Rest in Peace Bulelwa. pic.twitter.com/pQzhmDSxBh — Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) December 12, 2023

I know everyone dies but never in my life did l think we will get into 2024 without AKA and Zahara 😔 pic.twitter.com/u0y37owiBC — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 12, 2023

May your soul rest in eternal peace Zahara 🙏🏾🌹 pic.twitter.com/ulT599opds — ZONKE™️🇿🇦 (@ZonkeMusic) December 12, 2023

Overall, she was honoured with 17 South African Music Awards.