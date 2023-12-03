Winifred Abaidoo-Ayin popularly known as “BB”, a chartered accountant at Breman Asikuma Our Lady Of Grace Hospital has been elected the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Asikuma Odoben Brakwa constituency ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Six (6) aspirants namely Anthony Effah, Emmanuel Adrei Damson, Lawrence Edutuah-Asiaw, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng, Bannasco Francis Ampong-Ansah and Winifred Abaidoo-Ayin contested the parliamentary primaries.

The elections was held on Saturday, 2nd December 2023 at the Breman Asikuma Catholic Boys School from 7:am to 2:pm. It was supervised by the Electoral Commission (EC) with special supervision from Anthony Sackey, the Central Regional NPP Organizer.

At the end of the elections, total votes cast was 775 and after thorough sorting, 773 total valid votes were accrued with 2 rejected ballots.

Madam Abaidoo-Ayin garnered 226 votes, beating her topmost contender, Lawrence Edutuah-Asiaw by 3 votes.

Anthony Effah, Emmanuel Adjei Domson, Dr. Michael Kyeremanteng and Bannasco Francis Ampong-Ansah polled 57, 112, 123 and 32 votes respectively.

Ms. Winifred Abaidoo-Ayin expressed her gratitude to all delegates for their trust, support and confidence reposed in her as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Askuma Odoben Brakwa Constituency.

She, therefore, called for peace and unity within the party and advised all party members and supporters to avoid divisive tendencies and remain focused to work hard for victory in December 2024 elections.

Winifred Abadoo-Ayin ventured into mainstream politics in 2021 where she had her first resounding victory as the constituency’s Women’s Organizer during the 2021 NPP constituency elections.