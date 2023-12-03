The Northern College of Science and Technology has been adjudged the best Educational Institution in Agricultural at the 39th Annual Yendi Municipal farmers day celebration.

The school took home a certificate, fertilizer, Wellington boot. As part of the prize, the school will receive extension service and training from the department of agriculture in the Municipality.

The school is into fish farming with tilapia and cat fish as the major species, rearing about 400 guinea fowls, 70 turkey, over 170 cattle and goats alongside rice, maize and vegetable farm.

Speaking at the awards ceremony the Municipal Chief Executive for Yendi, Alhaji Ahmed Yussuf Abubakar said the school has always been a pacesetter in the municipality.

He said they are not only trailblazers in education but have also demonstrate that in the agricultural sector.

Alhaji Ahmed admonished the students to put into practice the knowledge and skills they have learned when they grow up.

He also urged other schools in the municipality to emulate the example of the Northern College of Science and Technology and venture into the agricultural space for a sustainable future.

The school’s head prefect, 13-year-old Aniwaba Jessica, who received the award on behalf of the school, thanked the organizers for recognizing their hard work.

She said the school would continue to farm to feed themselves and the Yendi Municipality.

Miss Aniwaba said farming has become a hobby for most of the students because of the fun session the school has incorporated into the activity, adding that they enjoy helping on the farm.

The Founder of the school, Nathan Adams Junior, revealed the school was set up in 2013 to help feed the students and reduce the operational cost of running the school.

He added that at the time they started the school most of the students could not afford to pay therefore there was the need to start something in the agriculture sector to help feed them.

“We had eggs for each child every day and yet there was plenty left so we started selling to other people and making money to supplement other areas,” he said.

He said they look forward to expanding the rice and maize farms and also vegetable farm.

Mr Adam however lamented about farm machinery which he said is a big challenge facing the area.

He urged government to improve upon the agric mechanization centers in areas they exist and set up new ones especially in areas were commercial farming is done in huge quantities