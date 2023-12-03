Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Liverpool in one of the standout ties in the third round of the FA Cup.

Elsewhere, Sunderland will face Newcastle in a Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light and holders Manchester City will entertain Huddersfield Town.

Manchester United will visit 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, Tottenham will host Burnley, and Everton will travel to Crystal Palace.

The third round will be played between 5 and 8 January.

Isthmian League South East Division side Ramsgate, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will host Championship high-flyers Ipswich if they can beat AFC Wimbledon in their second-round tie on Monday.

Maidstone, of the National League South, can look forward to a home tie against either Stevenage or Port Vale.

Draw in full

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers

West Ham v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

QPR v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale

Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading

Hull City v Birmingham