Premier League leaders Arsenal will host Liverpool in one of the standout ties in the third round of the FA Cup.
Elsewhere, Sunderland will face Newcastle in a Tyne-Wear derby at the Stadium of Light and holders Manchester City will entertain Huddersfield Town.
Manchester United will visit 2013 winners Wigan Athletic, Tottenham will host Burnley, and Everton will travel to Crystal Palace.
The third round will be played between 5 and 8 January.
Isthmian League South East Division side Ramsgate, the lowest-ranked team left in the competition, will host Championship high-flyers Ipswich if they can beat AFC Wimbledon in their second-round tie on Monday.
Maidstone, of the National League South, can look forward to a home tie against either Stevenage or Port Vale.
Draw in full
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham/Yeovil Town
Arsenal v Liverpool
Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion
Norwich City v Crewe/Bristol Rovers
West Ham v Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Fulham v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot or Stockport County
Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon/Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Millwall v Leicester City
Watford v Chesterfield/Leyton Orient
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool/Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Chelsea v Preston North End
QPR v Bournemouth
Coventry City v Oxford United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
Maidstone United v Stevenage/Port Vale
Newport County/Barnet v Eastleigh/Reading
Hull City v Birmingham