Ghanaian queen mothers have urged parents to stay awake until their children who have gone out either on errands or to play at night return home.

They say it is the responsibility of every parent to monitor and guide their children for a better and sound future.

The queen mothers in an interview on Adom News bemoan the lack of respect for societal norms and values among Ghanaian youth which has led social vices such as smoking, teenage pregnancies and others destroying the future of the youth.

They are therefore calling on parents to always stay awake to ensure their children return home peacefully before they sleep.

This was a message delivered by Dabehemaa of Agyena in the Akwamu Traditional Area of the Eastern, Nana Abba I, on behalf of the President of the Queen Mothers Association, Nana Ama Serwa Bonsu at this year’s National Tourism Awards at the International Conference Centre in Accra.

Nana Abba added that, queen mothers in the country are putting some measures in place to make the Ghanaian youth disciplined for future.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu received an award in recognition for her support to tourism development in the country.



