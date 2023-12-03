Mrs Adelaide Siaw Agyepong, the accomplished Chief Executive Officer of the American International School (AIS), has secured the distinguished title of the 2023 Ultimate Woman of the Year in Education Management and International Relations at the Women’s Choice Africa Awards.

Her remarkable achievement is a testament to her significant contributions to advancing quality education within Ghana.

Mrs. Agyepong expressed gratitude for the award, attributing it to God for the blessings in her life and emphasizing the importance of aspiring for excellence.

“I want to encourage young female entrepreneurs to forge ahead, not to relent, and to have faith in whatever they are engaged in” she said.

The multiple award-winning CEO, delivered this inspiring message to the next generation after she received the remarkable award in Accra.

The event organizers recognized and celebrated the substantial impact of women in the country’s development. The Women’s Choice Awards Africa, presented by Global Ovations, serves as a platform to inspire future female leaders committed to positive change and excellence globally.

This year’s theme, “Digitalization— the New Phase of Women Empowerment; the Unstoppable Woman, Breaking the Bias to Advance Inclusive Leadership and Elevation,” aligns with the organization’s ongoing dedication to empowering women.

“Our commitment is to continue the cause of empowering women in every possible way. We view women’s empowerment not merely as a celebration but as a movement—an everyday operation aimed at liberating women and girls in Ghana, in Africa, from the mental chains of inferiority and limitation,” affirmed the organizers.