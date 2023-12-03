In its 25-year journey, the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has predominantly engaged with state institutions and actors in the promotion of democracy in the country.

However, there’s a shift on the horizon as the centre says it aims to “mobilize all resources within the civic space to advance democracy.”

Among these resources, music takes centre stage.

Executive Director Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh highlighted the centre’s intention to “incorporate the arts, music, and the creative sector in the promotion of democracy” in what the centre has termed “democreatives.”

This strategic use of creative arts aims to engage the youth and influence their perspectives, contributing to the pursuit of a harmonious society.

Prof. Prempeh revealed this during the 25th-anniversary gala held at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

To kick off the “democreatives” initiative, renowned musical sensation Kofi Kinaata took the stage, performing a repertoire that included hits like “Things Fall Apart” and “Effiakuma Love.”

Looking ahead, CDD-Ghana aims to deepen its influence over the next 25 years to further enhance democratic governance in Ghana and Africa.

Kofi Kinaata as he performed on the night

Recognising Staff and Partners

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) marked its 25-year milestone as a civil society organiatsion with a grand event at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

Executive Director Prof. H. Kwasi Prempeh expressed gratitude, emphasising the celebration of dedicated staff, the “backbone” of the centre, and partners crucial to its success.

Recognised as one of Ghana’s most influential civil society organisations, CDD-Ghana, in collaboration with the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and funded by the European Union, established a media forum advocating for electoral reforms to enhance integrity, transparency, and peaceful elections in Ghana.

Prof. Audrey Sitsofe Gadzekpo, from the Department of Communication Studies at the University of Ghana, who chaired the event, lauded CDD-Ghana’s contribution to “quality electoral democracy.”

Partners acknowledged at the event included The Multimedia Group, honoured for its unwavering support over the last 25 years. The citation commended the media platform’s role in promoting democracy, good governance, and inclusive development in Ghana. Other recognised partners included the Hewlett Foundation, Electoral Commission, Open Society Foundation, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Parliamentary Service of Ghana, National Media Commission, Daily Graphic, Citi FM, and Ghana News Agency.

The night also featured the acknowledgment of dedicated staff, including Dr. Kojo Asante, Director of Programmes, and others such as Facilities Clerk Daniel Sinclair, Internal Audit and Compliance Manager Major Ashifie Gogo, Senior Budget and Reporting Analyst Rahmatu Ainoo, and Driver Sadick Abubakar.