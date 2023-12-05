The Metropolitan Chief Executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne, and a member of the Movement for Change, Nana Ohene Ntow, clashed on live radio.

The two nearly engaged in a fight over loyalty to former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen who will be contesting the 2024 election as an independent candidate.

The confusion started when Sam Pyne interrupted Nana Ohene Ntow during his submission on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

Mr. Pyne accused prominent figures supporting the founder and leader of the Movement for Change of not voting for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 elections.

He claimed, this was evident when they quickly abandoned NPP to joined Mr. Kyerematen when he resigned from NPP.

Mr. Pyne also alleged that, all Mr. Kyerematen is seeking to do is to win votes in NPP stronghold in the upcoming 2024 presidential election by forming the ‘butterfly’ Movement for Change.

“Some people were part of it, and I suspect they didn’t even vote for the NPP. Do your movement and we will also conduct our campaign,” he stated.

The KMA boss questioned the loyalty of those who claim to be NPP but are now part of the Movement for Change.

In a quick rebuttal, Mr. Ohene Ntow dismissed Mr. Pyne’s assertions, stating that those making such allegations are ignorant of Alan Kyerematen’s true intentions.

He said Sam Pyne is attacking Kyerematen’s followers and wrongly accusing them of disloyalty to the party.

“Shut up,” Mr. Ohene Ntow insisted, refusing to let Sam Pyne prevent him from making his point on air. I will not allow you to disrupt me.

“I am a senior politician, more senior than yourself, so you better shut up and listen” the former NPP General Secretary fumed.

The former NPP chief scribe, defended Mr. Kyerematen, arguing that those around President Akufo-Addo harbored hatred towards Alan and attacked him and his team members.

He described Sam Pyne’s claim that those around Alan did not vote for the NPP in 2020 as baseless, emphasizing that damaging someone’s reputation without cause was unjust.

“If you don’t like someone, don’t destroy his name because Alan has done well,” he stated.

