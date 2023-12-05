Failed parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Kpandai constituency, Richard Nyamah, has encouraged his team not to be disheartened by the loss.

Mr. Nyamah, who competed against Matthew Nyindam, expressed gratitude to his team, acknowledging their hard work during the intense campaign.

The candidate tirelessly crisscrossed the Kpandai constituency, addressing crowds, and presenting their visions for the region.

Despite his effort, Richard Nyamah secured only 60 votes, while Matthew Nyindam emerged victorious with 682 votes.

Speaking to journalists, he reassured his team of his dedication to the party.

“So my team, please know that you did your best. We live to fight another day. I understand that at this point you might be dejected and in pain, but I remember telling you that whatever the result is, I am ready for it” he stated.

Despite the defeat, Mr. Nyamah pledged his support for Mr. Nyindam, vowing to work towards ensuring his victory in the 2024 elections.

“I promise that I will put my shoulder to the wheel to ensure that my brother Matthew Nyindam and our Vice President, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, become the MP and the President, respectively,” he affirmed.

