A lecturer at the University of Ghana (UG), Professor Joseph Osafo has offered a word of advice to founder of Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.

He noted that, Mr Kyerematen’s Movement could become a third force in Ghana’s political landscape if it does “something extraordinary”.

“Afrafranto is bold that it wants to pick Ghana and give us maybe a third force but that will require doing something extraordinary. It will require doing extraordinary because the millions who are still committed to NPP, the millions committed to NDC, if you indeed want to change their minds between now and 2024; I can tell you you must do something extraordinary. And the transformation you hope to establish, you must touch the core”, he said.

A mammoth crowd of Alan followers thronged the streets of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, December 2.

As the 2024 general elections draw nearer, the Yellow Revolution continues to gather momentum.

