Presidential hopeful, Alan John Kojo Kyerematen has met hundreds of youth in Accra, under the banner of “Volunteers Activation and Orientation.”

This initiative, spearheaded by his campaign team, aims to mobilize and equip the youth to actively participate in his ambitious nation-building agenda, reaching every corner of Ghana.

Mr. Kyerematen’s observations during his nationwide tour suggest that, there is a growing demand among Ghanaians for an alternative political force, one distinct from the established political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He said the people of Ghana are yearning for visionary leadership rather than aligning with a specific political party.

Mr. Kyerematen has consistently emphasized his “Great Transformational Plan” (GTP), which he believes will alleviate the economic challenges that have burdened the nation. This vision serves as a beacon of hope for Ghanaians seeking relief from their current hardships.

During the event, the crowd displayed immense enthusiasm and unity, singing patriotic songs that resonated with their shared commitment to the “Movement for Change.”