Cynthia Omowunmi Aloba, the wife of late singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba also known as MohBad gave her testimony of the events before the singer’s death at the coroner’s inquest on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

In her testimony which lasted for over three hours, she told the court his final moments and how his health deteriorated following injections given to him.

According to her, MohBad had was unwell after sustaining a wound during a fight with one of his friends at a show, but they could not send him to the hospital because of a traumatic experience he had in the past.

She added that, the artiste started complaining of extreme discomfort after the home nurse administered the second injection while she had stepped out.

However when she entered the room, she saw Mohbad on the floor and knew then that something strange was happening.

“I ran out to find help as Mohbad’s car was at the mechanic’s. I ran to knock on the gate of our neighbour who came to help carry him. There was a traffic jam on our way. As we were on our way to the hospital, It was me, Mohbad, Mohbad’s cameraman and one other guy that were in the vehicle with the driver. We sat at the back with Mohbad making efforts to save his life. The driver stretched his hand to the back and held Mohbad’s hand. Then he told us that the hand was very cold. By then we had entered into traffic. We had to stop a bike man. One of the guys was with Mohbad in the bike while I took another bike and was following them.

“I stayed outside as they didn’t allow me into the ward as they took him in. A few moments later they told me he was dead. I didn’t believe and I quickly called Mohbad’s cousin, Darosha to come because I didn’t believe the doctor. Darosha took him to another hospital where he was said to be brought in dead,” Wunmi said in tears.