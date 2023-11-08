The chief of Wasa Dominase in the Amenfi Central District of the Western region has expressed his concerns about the deplorable state of the roads in his community.

Nana Kyeremeh Kokoankra II noted that, the condition of the roads poses a significant danger to the residents.

The situation worsens during rainfall, making the roads impassable affecting trading and travel.

The chief called on government to intervene and address this critical issue, as the poor state of the roads continues to pose a threat to the well-being of residents.

Residents in the Amenfi Central District shared their grievances, highlighting the urgency of road improvements to ensure the safety and convenience of those living in the area.

They lamented that the roads make it difficult for them to go about their daily jobs and even children cannot safely go to school.