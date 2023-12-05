Dr. Joyce Aryee, the Executive Director of Salt and Light Ministries, has expressed deep concern over what she calls inexplicable pervasive corruption where 70% of the population identifies as Christians.

Speaking at the 17th graduation ceremony for 29 postgraduate students in PhD and Masters in Theology programs at Akrofi-Christaller Institute of Theology, Mission, and Culture in Akropong-Akuapem, Dr. Aryee pointed out the disconnect between the professed Christian values and the deteriorating moral fabric.

She remarked that there is growing dissatisfaction with the church’s role as the expected “salt and light” in Ghanaian society and Africa at large.

“Fifty years and over, there are concerns that the church has not become the expected Salt and Light of our society. To the contrary, questions are being asked as to how a country with 70% self -professed to be Christians can experience such value deficit in so many areas of our national life. For instance, how do we explain the pervasive corruption of our society when a high percentage of Ghanaians profess to be Christians,” she said

Dr. Aryee referenced research indicating the continuous growth of Christianity in Africa, surpassing other continents.

She stated “For the first time in the history of the world Christians population in Africa has hit over 650 million , projected to reach 1.25 billion by 2050 more than second and third place contending continents Latin America and Europe which have Christian population of 705 million and 490 million respectively”.

She emphasized the need for a paradigm shift to make a more impactful contribution to the African continent.

Charging the graduates with a call to introspection and reassessment of their roles in society, Dr. Aryee urged them to align their actions with the mandates given by God.

ALSO READ: