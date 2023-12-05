Independent power producer, Sunon Asogli Power (Ghana) Limited, has suspended for one more week the decision to shut down its plant.

The decision according to the company follows an intervention and assurance from the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta regarding a payment plan.

“Kindly confirm our understanding that we shall be paid an interim sum of $60 million in two tranches.

“The first tranche $30 million to be paid this week, and the second tranche in the week of 11th December 2023,” a statement signed by Sunon Asogli Chairman, Qun Yang read in parts.

The company announced an indefinite shut down of its 560 Megawatts power plant due to the outstanding debt owed it by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The shutdown which was to take effect from Monday, December 4, 2023, according to the company was necessary to avoidable delays in payment from ECG and government for power supplied.

Asogli noted the development was also necessitated by the unproductive engagements to find an amicable solution.à

The shutdown was therefore the last resort as the accumulating bills have significantly impacted their operational capacities, making it unsustainable to continue without addressing these financial challenges.

