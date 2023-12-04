A key member of Alan Kyerematen‘s campaign team, Hopeson Adorye has predicted a runoff in the 2024 general election.

Speaking on Accra-based Neat FM, Mr Adorye noted that, the second round will be between Alan Kyerematen and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

“There’s going to be a runoff in the 2024 general election. The runoff will be between Alan and Bawumia,” he said.

Mr. Adorye however added that, Mr Kyerematen will make history as the first independent candidate to lead Ghana.

“There’s going to be miracle in Ghana because for the first time an independent candidate will be elected President and form a unity government to develop Ghana.

The 2024 election is a crucial election where the governing NPP is expecting to break the 8-year electoral cycle and the NDC is on a rescue mission.

Independent candidates including Mr Kyerematen have urged electorates to ditch the two dominant political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and try a new force.

ALSO READ: