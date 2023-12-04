Independent candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has taken a swipe at flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for criticising John Mahama‘s 24-hour economy proposal.

Dr Bawumia stated that, the policy by Mr. Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not been thought through well.

But addressing members of his Movement for Change on December 2, Mr. Kyerematen said critics of the policy lack understanding in politics.

“Former President John Mahama has said he will implement a 24-hour economy if elected. If he says that he is not wrong. Whoever criticises the 24-hour does not understand politics,” he noted.

He however questioned the feasibility of the policy with the current state of Ghana’s economy.

“The question we should be asking John Mahama is that what can he do to ensure the economy can be run for 24 hours,” he noted.

Some economists have indicated the 24-hour economy is a good policy that could change Ghana’s economic dynamics with the right.

ALSO READ: