Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has announced he will gift the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, $100,000.

The money according to him, will be Mr Agyebeng’s reward if he successfully arrests and jails the persons declared wanted for vote buying.

Mr Akpaloo made this promise on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, stating he will have no reason to back down on it.

“If the Special Prosecutor is able to arrest, prosecute and jail the six people and the candidates who gave the money, I will give him $100,000 to just enjoy,” he said.

Mr Agyebeng on Sunday declared six people wanted for allegedly engaging in vote buying at various polling stations in the just ended New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries in orphan constituencies.

Despite widely circulated videos of delegates displaying stacks of banknotes they allegedly received from aspirants, the NPP has said they are not aware.

A Deputy General Secretary, Mohammed Haruna, has therefore challenged the Special Prosecutor to provide further evidence beyond the social media videos.

But Mr Akpaloo has said Mr Agyebeng’s move is in the right direction and he must be supported to curb the phenomena.

“Vote buying is serious affecting us. We are not getting the right people in the country to lead because of money. It will save this country serious from the negative publicity,” he added.

