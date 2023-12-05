The Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has denied allegations of selling the sacred forest used in the hunting of deer during the annual Aboakyire festival to investors.

Some residents of Winneba in the Effutu constituency in the Central region took to the streets on Tuesday to register their displeasure over allegations of the sale of the Ramsar site in Winneba to investors for mining purposes.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme on Tuesday, the Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament refuted the claims, urging the public to disregard them.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of peddling such falsehood noting that, he has dedicated his life and family to the development of Effutu.

“I have sacrificed my life and family to make Effutu what it is today, and I will not allow anyone to bring me down. Effutu is now on the world map, thanks to the Akufo-Addo government.” he said.

Expressing disbelief, he questioned the motives behind spreading false information through public demonstrations.

He criticized the NDC for using such tactics, particularly in the lead-up to the Assembly elections, suggesting that it was a ploy to advance their political agenda.

“It’s unfortunate; politics is not done that way. They just want to create unnecessary tension to test their political agenda. The truth will prevail in due course. We shall see who is who.” he warned.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin called out the parliamentary candidate, James Kofi Annan labeling him as an educated person who had misled the public.

Highlighting the Minerals Commission’s stance, the law maker stressed that, no application for mining in the sacred forest had been received or approved.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin called for an investigation into those who pelted stones at the police during the protests, adding that such actions were unacceptable.

