The Ghanaian German Economic Association is appealing to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to stop what it describes as harassment of its members.

According to the association, its members are not running away from the payment of taxes to the state.

Speaking at a Dinner Dance, President of the Association, Stephen Antwi, said members of his outfit have been law-abiding and remain committed to contributing taxes to the development of the country.

“For our sake, we hope that an aggressive year does not mean getting the same old companies that have been paying taxes over and over again. We want aggressive here to mean expanding the tax net including those who do not pay taxes”.

“Bring them to the net [tax]. Do not come chasing our member companies who are already overburdened”, he stressed.

He added “We do not want you to come knocking on our doors for extra taxes. Go to the companies, the contractors are there”.

To him, the GRA must expand the tax net to cover those in the informal sector.

“The carpenters are there, the masonries are there. So many different categories are there [informal sector] that have not been taxed and collect extra revenue from them”.

The occasion was graced by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Daniel Krull, and some German companies operating in Ghana such KFW, Reipco Limited and DHL.

