Joy News’ Araba Koomson has opened up on how she picked an English name for herself while growing up as a child.

Giving details about her private life and her upbringing on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3, the renowned media personality revealed she has no English name.

She, however, decided to choose one for herself as someone who attended an International School where all of her mates had English names.

Miss Koomson told show host, Afia Amankwa Tamakloe she chose Cassandra, a name she loved because it sounded beautiful.

“My full name is Araba Esiamah Koomson. I was named after my grandfather, Essiam but I decided to choose Cassandra because I felt it was an exotic name but I didn’t use it on any of my document,” she said.

She said she attended Chapel Hill School in Takoradi and Ghana International School for her elementary education.

However, Araba did not exactly disclose at what point she picked the English name.

Fast forward, Araba said she came to the realization that her local name was unique and beautiful and therefore decided to stick with just that, ditching Cassandra.

