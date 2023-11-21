Prince Bright, of the renowned Ghanaian music group Buk Bak, has commemorated the 10th anniversary of the passing of his former band mate, Ronnie Coaches, in a heartfelt post on social media.

The artiste reflected on their musical journey and the unique bond they shared.

Prince Bright started his tribute by acknowledging the mysterious nature of Ronnie’s transition into the spiritual realm.

“Today marks 10 years of your transition into the spiritual realm. I still struggle to understand how it all played out, but Our Divine Creator knows best.”

He also said he tries to relive those cherished moments through his solo projects, often mimicking Ronnie’s thunderous vocals at the end of every song.

Ronnie Coaches and Prince Bright

“It will never be the same without you, yet it’s my way of finding solace in singing,” Prince Bright shared.

Prince Bright praised late Ronnie for his selflessness, recounting how he was willing to give up his musical career and manage as a solo artiste.

Prince Bright said his late partner has left an irreplaceable void in his life.

“You are one selfless soul that ever walked the face of the earth. I miss you dearly Cochella.”

Prince Bright has dedicated his latest release, “Thunder,” to Ronnie, seeking strength and guidance from his departed friend.

“Give me the strength to carry on as I dedicate my new release ‘Thunder’ to you, king. I hope it puts a smile on your face, though you call it tundra.”

“We did it for Buk Bak; let’s do it for the world. Rest well, Ronnie Gill Coches,” Prince Bright concluded, signifying the impact Ronnie continues to have on his life and musical career.

The late Ronnie complained of severe heartaches on Friday, November 15, 2013, almost a week to his untimely death.

The musician, born Ronnie Nii Quarshikumah Quainoo, 36, died on November 21, 2013 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Preceding the burial was a wake-keeping at the National Theatre where hundreds of fans of the late musician, including some musicians, filed past his body and also paid their last respects.

The mortal remains of a member of Buk Bak, Ronnie Coaches, laid to rest at the Osu Cemetery Saturday after a funeral service at the National Theatre on Saturday, February 1, 2014.



Some of the known musicians at the funeral were Samini, Edem, Captain Planet, CoDed, Lucky Mensah, Kwaw Kese, Praye Honeho, Castro, Pope Skinny, Stonebowy, Abrewa Nana, and Prince Bright.

MORE: