Hiplife artiste Prince Bright has revealed he was inconsolable when his friend and brother, Ronny Coaches, with whom he was in the same music group, passed away.

Speaking on E-Vibes USA Series with Becky, Prince Bright said that the demise of his colleague hit very hard, adding he has still not recovered from Ronny’s death.

“Ronny’s demise hit me pretty hard. I wasn’t missing him much when he was in Ghana and I know he could just fly over anytime and come hang out with me. His demise hit me so hard in the sense that this person will not be able to wear the size 30s I will get him in the shops,” he said.

“He will not be able to eat with me when I want him to. He will not be the fatherly figure he has always been for me. My daily routine revolves around Ronny. Losing him, I will say I lost my mind, I went really crazy,” he added.

Prince Bright noted that “I literally lost my mind because this was somebody who has been there for me when nobody was. Ronny leaving me was a big blow to me. I don’t think I have been able to get myself back yet.”

Ronnie Coaches (L) and Prince Bright

Ronny Coaches and Prince Bright were the two members of the Hiplife group Buk Bak. The group was known for several hit songs including ‘Klu Brofo’, ‘Akwasi Broni’ and ‘Kolom’.

The group was versatile and rapped in Ga, Twi, and Pidgin, and was one of the first Hiplife groups in Ghana to make a successful career out of Ga music.

However, on November 21, 2013, Ronny Coaches died at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

The remains of the musician, also known in real life as Ronnie Nii Quarshikumah Quainoo, were laid to rest on Saturday, February 1, 2014, at the Osu Cemetery.

