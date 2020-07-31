Actress-turned-singer, Emelia Brobbey, in a bid to express her versatility in music with her ‘Fame Ko’ song released a few months ago, has dropped a remix.

The remix features Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Prince Bright, who is the only survivor of music trio, Buk Bak.

Taking to Instagram, Miss Brobbey dropped a snippet of the music video in anticipation of the full version expected to be released at 10: am on Friday, July 31, 2020.

Posting the video, she described Prince Bright as an evergreen legend of Ghana music, adding it was something extra juicy.

As anticipated FAMEKO remix with evergreen legend of Ghana music Prince Bright of Buk Bak fame drops this Friday 10:am on YOUTUBE channel Emelia’sHour.

Something extra juicy!!!!! Produced by Datbeatgod,” her post read.

Watch the video below: