Popular broadcaster, Afia Asamani, has opened up about her difficult upbringing which pushed her to strive for success.

Afia on Adom TV’s M’ashyase3 said she had no childhood experience like a normal growing child.

As someone who had a difficult childhood with her mum dying at birth together with her younger sibling and her father in 1998 at Asante Bankoe, Afia had to start work at an early age to support herself.

“I sometimes had to pound fufu in people’s homes just so I could get food to eat and engage in other meagre jobs just so I could survive,” she told Afia Amankwa Tamakloe.

Afia Asamani, who has worked at a number of media stations, disclosed she also worked in call centres to make ends meet and that was where she gained experience for her media job.

The presenter, who is now a wife and mother, expressed appreciation to God that her tough background did not deter her from making it in life.

